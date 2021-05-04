Nidhi Sports Ritu Kumar Designer Costumes in Kannada Bigg Boss House

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is hitting the headlines for all the right reasons. The current season of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has received mixed responses from fans and show critics. Most of the contestants are not familiar to the audience. On top of it all, none of the contestants are able to woo the audience with their performance in the tasks.

Most of them are busy gossiping about others in the game and this seems to have bored the viewers. Viewers feel that contestants inside the Bigg Boss Kannada house this season lack passion towards the game. Amidst this, viewers observe every movement of the contestants in the house.

Do you know contestant Divya Suresh of Bigg Boss Kannada? Obviously, Most of them would say ‘Yes’. Looks like she is setting fashion goals to her peers in the house.

Yes, what you read is right. Guess what? Divya's housemate Nidhi Subbaiah seems to have copied Divya Suresh’s style as the actress was seen in designer Ritu Kumar's costumes in the house. Show lovers have fallen in love with her costumes. They are praising her for adapting a new style.

Let's see what more is in store for Kannada Bigg Boss viewers in the coming days.