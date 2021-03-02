Nia Sharma And Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15?

As soon as Bigg Boss 14 ended, rumors regarding its next season already started making rounds. The avid viewers are now busy trying to get names of possible contestants in season 15. There are many names coming forward as people are busy predicting the contestants.

Recently names of celebrities like Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan and 'Swaragini' fame Tejasswi Prakash came forward. Nia Sharma who will be back alongside Ravi Dubey in Jamai 2.0 was apparently roped in for Bigg Boss 15. But how true is that information?

Well it was confirmed that the celebrities for BB15 will be approached in May. Before that there will be no selection of celebrities. But the audition and selection for commoners have already begun. Anyone can enroll in that and submit their form.

These months are for the common public to submit their registration and get a chance to enter as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15.

As of now the makers did not have a talk with anyone nor did they approach any celebrity. So any rumor spreading regarding the possible contestants does not have any truth as of now.

The previous season of Bigg Boss, season 14 was won by Rubina Dilaik. It was a fun season especially with Rubina and Rahul Vaidya being in the top. Overall the season did not do well in TRP ratings as fans called it predictable, but it did garner much attention.

It will be interesting to see what the makers will plan for the Bigg Boss season 15 and what they have in mind to make it more interesting and entertaining.

For now, there is still a lot of time for the complete contestant list of BB15 to be out.