New Season Of Bigg Boss Telugu to Begin Soon, Deets Inside

Yes, you have read it correctly. Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is soon going to air on Hotstar and the rumored date is said to be in February second week. The Bigg Boss OTT concept was first started in Hindi on Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar, which did not get the expected hype and hit. The top five Bigg Boss OTT Hindi contestants entered Bigg Boss Hindi 15. So the same concept might be used in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

Nagarjuna might not host the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT show; instead, netizens want Ram Charan or Jr NTR to host it. If either of them hosts the show, then the show will surely be a hit, says the audience.

There is a lot of negative talk happening on social media platforms about Big Boss Telugu OTT. Netizens say that Hindi Bigg Boss OTT is already a flop and wondering why Bigg Boss Telugu makers are going for the OTT version. They suggest bringing in good contestants who can give content and not like Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 contestants. Netizens have also suggested that the channel rope in new creative team to bring in new perspectives and ideas. What is your opinion on Bigg Boss Telugu OTT? Let us know your comments. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

