Colors Kannada has given the audience a reason to jump in joy after sharing an update about resuming their most watched TV reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. The show is expected to start in the last week of this month. The makers were ready to run the show during the pandemic. But, they were forced to suspend the show following protests.

Bigg Boss annada Season 8 received a warm reception from fans and show buffs. Suspension of the show has never happened in any of the previous seasons, a reason why the makers are looking forward to resuming it. Also, they want to cheer the audience who were left disappointed after the show was suspended. Now, the contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 know about their own fan following and their positions in the house. If makers resume the shoot, there is a possibility of the contestants to play a safe game to avoid getting evicted. There's even a chance for them to hire their own PR teams to promote about them.

The show may not be interesting if everyone plays a safe game. So we hear that Colors Kannada is planning something new in the second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada. The buzz on social media suggests that the show organizers might bring new contestants along with previous contestants to attract the viewers as well as to gain solid TRPs ratings.

We hear that some top actors have been roped in already. If they really bring two to three new contestants on the show, then, there's a chance of the show providing some fresh content to the viewers. Who do you want to see as new contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.