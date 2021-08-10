Never Before In The History of Kannada Bigg Boss Did This Happen!

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 ended with Manju Pavagada being declared as the winner of the show. Among other unique things, Manju Pavagada created a new history. Never before in the history of the show has this happened.

It is known that Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 was a on a few week's break following pandemic shutdown after a 72-day run. Everyone thought the makers would end the show midway. However, Colors Kannada surprised everyone when they announced that they were planning to resume the show. Thus began second innings of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8. Never in the history of the channel had any Bigg Boss show run for so long. BBK8 show run spanned 120 long days.

That is not it. The show also created history in the number of votes garnered by the BBK8 contestants. Manju Pavagada, Aravind KP, Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya Uruduga and Prashanth Sambargi were the top 5 finalists. While Vaishnavi got 10.21 lakh votes, Prashant also got 6.69 votes and left the house. Of the top three finalists Divya Uruduga was at No.3. While Arvind, the first runner up garnered 43 lakh votes, Manju Pavagada earned 45 lakhs, which is a first in the history of Kannada Bigg Boss show.