Netizens Upset With Colors Kannada Over Favourtisim To These Contestants

Colors Kannada's most popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 8 is hitting the headlines ever since it went on air. The show has received mixed response from all quarters.

Kannada Bigg Boss is inching closer to ninth-week elimination and People are betting big time over who will get evicted from the house this weekend. On the other hand, Netizens are also trolling Colors Kannada for showing favoritism towards a few contestants in the house. On any Bigg Boss show, it is not uncommon to see the show makers giving more mileage to few contestants. This happens across languages and in every season.

Sometimes, the show runners highlight only a few contestants who are providing content to the audience. Coming to Bigg Boss Kannada, the show makers seem to be giving a lot of screen space to Aravind and Divya Uruduga. The jodi is the hot favourite of the Bigg Boss viewers too their relationship has become talk of the town on social media. Most of them are waiting for this pair to reach the top 5 in Bigg Boss Season 8.

Last week, the Bigg Boss makers showed a video footage of Prashanth to Aravind to spice things up which is being dubbed as unfair by the BBK viewers who have called out Colors Kannada for being partial towards select contestants. All these incidents have upset the show viewers who have urges COlors Kannada to treat all the contestants in the house equally. Check out these tweets:

ಚಾನಲ್ಗೆ TRP ಬೇಕು ನ್ಯಾಯ ಅಲ್ಲ.

ವೋಟಿಂಗ್ ಜಾಸ್ತಿ ಇದ್ದವ್ರು bb ಮನೇಲಿ ಏನು ಮಾಡಿದ್ರೂ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತೆ[unfair decision, favouritism, injustice, faul play] ಅನ್ನೋದಕ್ಕೆ ನಿನ್ನೆ & ಹಿಂದಿನಿ ಎಪಿಸೋಡ್ಗಳೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿ. — S Gouda Nayaka (@gouda_shaki) April 30, 2021