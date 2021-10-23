Netizens Troll VJ Sunny: Deets Inside

It's been seven weeks Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 went on air, if you compare the current season with the previous seasons, we feel Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is the most boring season ever in the history of the show.

Even Viewers feel that the contestants are not taking the game seriously, they are playing a safe game to stay in the house. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant VJ Sunny is one of the most talked about contestants on social media in recent times.

Actually, he is the new captain of this week. Sunny fans are delighted as he became the captain of this week. The buzz on social media suggests that Anee Master helped Sunny in the captaincy task which helped him become captain of the house.

Sunny became Captain with the help of Anee Master. After the task, he went to kiss her. This hasn't gone down well with Bigg Boss viewers. They are slamming VJ Sunny for kissing a married women on a family show. Netizens are demanding to know what nonsense Sunny is doing in the house. They are asking how can he kiss someone's mother and terming the act disgusting thing on national television. Sunny is getting trolled badly by the viewers.

Check out the tweets:

#biggbosstelugu5 emi ra mee cunny gadu english kiss annadu ana.. 👎👎👎 Ila tayarayyarenta ee cunny fans.. Anne master mother ra.. Thu.. Chi Chi.. https://t.co/j5TQYv4yjz pic.twitter.com/yJ8CiNHR4I — Professor Puli 🐯 (@professorpuli) October 23, 2021

#biggbosstelugu5 presenting you character less funny fans 🤣🤣 English kiss bikka entra asalu cheap character 👎👎 https://t.co/ChrdAhkgBj — Professor Puli 🐯 (@professorpuli) October 23, 2021

#biggbosstelugu5 mee cunny laga english kiss ani aite tiragadu le 👎👎 Character less sunny 👎👎 https://t.co/LRWcBzK7IJ — Professor Puli 🐯 (@professorpuli) October 23, 2021

#biggbosstelugu5 true.. Cunny fans kotha coverdrive.. Anne master single anta 🤣👎👎 Dussera episode lo family video lo clear ga valla husband and son video lo vunnaru kada ra.. Cunny fans. 👎👎 cheap labor behavior 👎👎 https://t.co/K6gKdan9OT — Professor Puli 🐯 (@professorpuli) October 23, 2021

#biggbosstelugu5 Worst behavior sunny.. 👎👎

What nonsense talk is this English kiss. That too with mother Anee master 👎👎👎 What kind of show this turning out to be? 👎@StarMaa @TV9Telugu@sakshinews @Oneindia@filmibeat u media should speak pic.twitter.com/egmRVxGpGl — Professor Puli 🐯 (@professorpuli) October 23, 2021

#biggbosstelugu5 yeah sunny is planning for English kisses also with Mother Anee master also.. Such a cheap character 👎👎 that too openly saying if camera not there I will do 👎👎@sakshinews @TV9Telugu @Oneindia what's this stupid behavior.. And u guys should question this https://t.co/lK0CmUO8pk — Professor Puli 🐯 (@professorpuli) October 23, 2021

#biggbosstelugu5 Worst behavior sunny.. 👎👎

What nonsense talk is this English kiss French kiss.. That too with mother Anee master 👎👎👎 What kind of show this turning out to be? 👎@StarMaa @iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/egmRVxGpGl — Professor Puli 🐯 (@professorpuli) October 23, 2021