Netizens Troll Shanmukh For His Insecurity Over Siri: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss show lovers are currently experiencing mixed emotions as the controversial reality show is going to end in a couple of days from now.

While the fans of Shanmukh, SRC, Shannu and a few others are extensively promoting their favorite contestant to make sure they become the winner of the show.

Bigg Boss fans are upset with Shanmukh-Siri's behavior in the house. Last night, Siri was seen spending a lot of time with Kajal, Maanas and Sunny. Siri was having fun with them.

Shanmukh couldn't digest Siri being close to Sunny and other housemates. Shanmukh gave an earful to Siri to concertante on her game, he also suggested to Siri that being with them might give audience a wrong impression.

Netizens are disappointed. Shannu's insecurity, possessiveness and controlling Siri's behavior has not gone down well with the viewers. They are trolling him badly on social media. Take a look at the tweets:

How the housmates are saying #Shanmukh matured guy i never seen his maturity in the housee always thinks negatively about others. He is jealous of #Sunny,#manas and #Kajal..even #Siri also not njyingg bb house movements because of him#BiggBossTelugu5 — 🆂🅸🅼🅷🅰🅰🅳🆁🅸 🅳🅹 (@simhadriDjKing) December 6, 2021

#Shanmukh trying again n again 2portrait #Kajal bad in d view of audieu he is gettng frustratd wit trio #VJSunny #manas n #Kajal hw dey r survivng he is thinkng🤔enta bad chestuna koda hw jealous🔥#Siri n #shannu ki n Babu shannu valla gam chuse genuine followrs vacharu nela kadu — Z!@πo\|\|dy (@Ziazenith_77) December 6, 2021

A big round of applause and appreciation to #Siri 👏👏

for bearing this NUISANCE Guy #Shanmukh continuously from first day of BiggBoss . #BiggBossTelugu5 #BiggBoss5Telugu — SatwikMathangi (@seven_week) December 6, 2021

Prashanthanga thinanivvu ra #siri ni #shanmukh ga intha toxic entra babu nuvvu #BiggBossTelugu5 — Chatrapathi (@Kartheekeswar02) December 6, 2021