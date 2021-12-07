Netizens Troll Shanmukh For His Insecurity Over Siri: Deets Inside

Dec 07, 2021, 09:19 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss show lovers are currently experiencing mixed emotions as the controversial reality show is going to end in a couple of days from now.

While the fans of Shanmukh, SRC, Shannu and a few others are extensively promoting their favorite contestant to make sure they become the winner of the show. 

Bigg Boss fans are upset with Shanmukh-Siri's behavior in the house. Last night, Siri was seen spending a lot of time with Kajal, Maanas and Sunny. Siri was having fun with them.

Shanmukh couldn't digest Siri being close to Sunny and other housemates. Shanmukh gave an earful to Siri to concertante on her game, he also suggested to Siri that being with them might give audience a wrong impression.

Netizens are disappointed. Shannu's insecurity, possessiveness and controlling Siri's behavior has not gone down well with the viewers. They are trolling him badly on social media. Take a look at the tweets:


