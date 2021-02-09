Netizens Troll Salman Khan And Bigg Boss Makers For Eliminating Abhinav Shukla

Feb 09, 2021, 10:22 IST
- Sakshi Post

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 has been in the news since it went on air. Only a few days are left for the grand finale.  Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya , Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla , Rakhi Sawant , Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli are not leaving any stone unturned to reserve their place in top five. There are six contestants in the house and only one week left for the grand finale.

Show organisers are planning for mid eviction, as expected that Bigg Boss makers have eliminated Abhinav Shukla from the show. It seems there was a voting that was done by the connections who came inside the house. All Abhinav fans and show lovers are eagerly waiting for the latest episode to know whether they have really eliminated Abhinav or not. Some of the show buffs who have learnt about eviction are trolling Salman and Show organisers badly on social media. If you don't believe us, then, take a look at the tweets:

Advertisement
Back to Top