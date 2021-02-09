Netizens Troll Salman Khan And Bigg Boss Makers For Eliminating Abhinav Shukla

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 has been in the news since it went on air. Only a few days are left for the grand finale. Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya , Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla , Rakhi Sawant , Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli are not leaving any stone unturned to reserve their place in top five. There are six contestants in the house and only one week left for the grand finale.

Show organisers are planning for mid eviction, as expected that Bigg Boss makers have eliminated Abhinav Shukla from the show. It seems there was a voting that was done by the connections who came inside the house. All Abhinav fans and show lovers are eagerly waiting for the latest episode to know whether they have really eliminated Abhinav or not. Some of the show buffs who have learnt about eviction are trolling Salman and Show organisers badly on social media. If you don't believe us, then, take a look at the tweets:

The only person who made d otherwise boring #BB14 interesting without doing any drama was #AbhinavShukla

His presence is all that was required..even if it meant having an apple only

just when he was given his deserving screentime he is eliminated..so so bad — Mamoni R (@r_mamoni) February 9, 2021

Does votes even matter in your show? Is it okay to eliminate #AbhinavShukla by contestant choice at this stage? @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan you people just want to make space for #EijazKhan in top 5.

Biased show. Shame.#Rubinav #AbhinavShukla #BB14 @ashukla09 — Prakash Thakur (@Prakashthakurr) February 9, 2021

#AbhinavShukla you deserve to be in the house.

Biased Show #BB14

Audinece voting se nhi eliminate kr paaye toh unfair means se evict....

Height of biasedness... — Kaur S (@KaurS17400950) February 9, 2021

I'm nt gonna watch this show again.They eliminated him by using cheap tricks.I thought at least this year they'll give a chance to a person like him.but no they wanted to keep some ppl who are abusing & doing cheap things.This show is over for me😠 #AbhinavShukla ❤️ — Manthi Hasara (@ManthiHasara) February 9, 2021