Netizens Troll Nagarjuna For Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deets Inside

Finally, the wait for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is going to be over in a couple of days from now. For the past few days, we have been telling you that the makers will unleash the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on the eve of Independence Day.

And the time has finally come. Yes, the promo is out. The makers have officially confirmed that Nagarjuna will be continuing as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as well.

Nagarjuna looks dashing in the promo, Rahul Sipligunj seems to have lent his voice-over to the promo.

A section of the audience is not happy with Nagarjuna’s hosting. We wonder why because Nag had successfully completed two seasons and this is the third time he's hosting Bigg Boss.

However, they are trolling him badly on social media. Here are a few tweets for you:

Nag hosting 😴🙏 — . (@TarakTweeter) August 14, 2021

Worst promo ever 🤢🤢🤢asalu ah song entra pic.twitter.com/L1ttp6qWGY — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) August 14, 2021