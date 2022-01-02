Netizens Troll Bigg Boss Telugu Makers for Breaking Shannu-Deepthi Relationship

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 first runner up Shanmukh Jaswanth was looking forward to a good year in 2022. Shanmukh earned a huge fan following during his stint in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. When he was in the house, Shanmukh used to miss Deepthi Sunaina a lot.

Deepthi and Shannu’s family reunion episode is still one of the most memorable episodes for the Bigg Boss viewers. The episode has earned huge TRPs. Everyone thought Shannu would meet Deepthi Sunaina after the show.

They did not meet each other. Sadly, Deepthi Sunaina who was in a relationship with him announced break up with him. She urged everyone to respect her decision and asked them for privacy.

People are curious to find out the real reason behind their spilt. A section of the audience are blaming Bigg Boss for their break up saying it happened because of the way Bigg Boss makers highlighted Shannu-Siri’s romantic scenes.

If Bigg Boss makers had edited those portions, then Deepthi and Shannu's relationship would not have been affected, viewers say. However, the actual real reason for their spilt is not known.