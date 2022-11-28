Netizens Troll Anchor Shiva: Deets Inside

Nov 28, 2022, 09:07 IST
shiva is worst anchor: says netizens - Sakshi Post

Anchor Shiva is one of the top television actors, without a doubt. He is busy hosting a show on Bigg Boss Telugu named Bigg Boss Buzz. He comes with the experience of participating in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT season 1 in the past. He was a runner-up there.

There were rumors that Anchor Shiva would be entering as a contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. But he couldn't make it to the show due to unknown reasons. Talking about Shiva's Bigg Boss Buzz, he interviews eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 on it.

Some of them are liking Shiva's anchoring skills, but a few people are trolling him for his bias toward certain contestants. He is seen telling eliminated contestant Rajkumar that he was able to survive in the house for 12 weeks with pure luck and without any effort.

The way Shiva commented on the popular contestant didn't go well with the audience. Rajkumar's fans and Bigg Boss' viewers are bashing Anchor Shiva on social media.

Check out the tweets for more information:

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Check Out The Nominated Contestants For 13th Week
 


Read More:

Tags: 
Bigg Boss Telugu 6
nagarjuna
Advertisement
Back to Top