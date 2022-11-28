Netizens Troll Anchor Shiva: Deets Inside

Anchor Shiva is one of the top television actors, without a doubt. He is busy hosting a show on Bigg Boss Telugu named Bigg Boss Buzz. He comes with the experience of participating in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT season 1 in the past. He was a runner-up there.

There were rumors that Anchor Shiva would be entering as a contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. But he couldn't make it to the show due to unknown reasons. Talking about Shiva's Bigg Boss Buzz, he interviews eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 on it.

Some of them are liking Shiva's anchoring skills, but a few people are trolling him for his bias toward certain contestants. He is seen telling eliminated contestant Rajkumar that he was able to survive in the house for 12 weeks with pure luck and without any effort.

The way Shiva commented on the popular contestant didn't go well with the audience. Rajkumar's fans and Bigg Boss' viewers are bashing Anchor Shiva on social media.

Check out the tweets for more information:

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Check Out The Nominated Contestants For 13th Week



Enduku inta balupu #AnchorShiva em chusukoni? How can you say #Raj adrushtam meda 12 weeks vachadu ani? Ante nuvvu luck meeda Top 3 vachava? Worst anchoring ever as BB buzz host. Aa vetakaaram, looking down on contestants as if you are top notch, worst behavior🤮 #BiggBossTelugu6 https://t.co/4sHHp3oq0g — Pebbles (@pebblesyou) November 27, 2022

Pikadu kabatte 8 times captaincy contender ayyadu And interviews vishayamlo okkarni ekkuva okkarni takkuva kaakunda andari I equal ga treat chestunnadu#AnchorShiva — jayanth 🦅 (@jayanthpspk2020) November 27, 2022

#Anchorshiva #Raj ni adigina first question emaina meaning undha faima fans Raj ki votes vesara. Ala ela cheptharandi nenu #Revanth fan aina Raj ke vesanu votes ani ( reason : best best ga entertainment ichadu navvi navvi best memories) andhuke votes vesam cameras ki hide em ledu — deepika vijay (@Appalamma3) November 27, 2022

#anchorshiva interview worst anipinchindhi for the first time..... #Raj ni interview lo shiva chala thakuva chesi matladedu anipinchindhi....👎🏻 very bad.....

Raj ki asal bad image lekunda baitiki vachadu even janalu save chesina.... Bad luck anthe sariga matladatam radhani alusu — deepika vijay (@Appalamma3) November 27, 2022