Netizens Slams Bigg Boss Kannada Popular Contestants Aravind KP: Deets Inside

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has become extremely popular across the Karnataka state. The show always manages to be in the news due to the contestants' antics and fights in the house. What would be the whole point of the show if there are no fights in Bigg Boss! The show is meant for the fights and it is the only place where the equations are not guaranteed as people change at any moment.

Aravind KP has emerged as a strong contender of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. People have predicted that he would lift the trophy this season and he has become a household by giving his very best in every task.

That’s not all, he also earned a huge fan following across the state with several fan pages across social media platforms. But now it looks like the BBK8 Show lovers and audience seems to be losing interest in him. People have started hating him.

In a recent episode, Kanmani who came in Sudeep’s place as a special host on Saturday’s night episode and Prashanth have told that Aravind was an arrogant and selfish guy in the house. During the part of the task on Sunday’s episode, Prashanth and Aravind had a clash, where the latter spoke very harshly to Prashanth. It didn’t go well with the audience and they are trolling him badly on social media. Some of them are saying that to become the winner of Bigg Boss is not giving the best in the task, one should also be humble and good to other players. Netizens went on to say that he has so much attitude and are slamming him badly on social media.

Check out the tweets that we have curated for you:

Unknowingly I'm not liking Aravind anymore ... He is losing his track #BBK8 — Seema (@seemmaaaaaa_) May 2, 2021

#BiggBossKannada8 #BBK8 See da way cunning & arrogant #Arvind I vl make u understand 2 #Prashanth whn he said I dnt kno y de gave kalpe 2 me Thank u #Arvind fr proving me right evry day

Frm day 1 I dint lyk u

I always said #DivyaUruduga is chipku

She is also proving it🤣 — ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) May 2, 2021