Netizens Slam Shanmukh For Controlling Siri Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants Shanmukh and Siri Hanmanth continue to behave like a couple in the house.

Now, Bigg Boss viewers seem to be fed up of their chemistry in the house, especially Shanmukh taking control of Siri. Bigg Boss assigned the housemates the 'Role Play' task. Shanmukh wasn't interested to participate in the task. He also said, 'I will take whatever words you guys say but I really don't like if someone irritates me.' When Siri was convincing Shanmukh, he fired at her and left from the kitchen area.

Later, Siri went to seek apology from Shanmukh, the latter said, I don't want any negative name because of you, I'm telling for your own good. You are bonding well with all the housemates, just go from here. I don't need you. When you are degrading my image, I fought on behalf of you many times. But, you always look down upon me in front of others. Your mother won't see these all, she only remembers our hug, shannu was seen lashing out at Siri badly.

Siri couldn't control her tears when Shannu was talking about her mother. Later, the duo resolved their fights with their routine hugs.

Now, Bigg Boss viewers are really fed up with their relationship drama in the house. Netizens are trolling Siri and Shanmukh badly on social media.