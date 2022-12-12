Netizens Slam Nagarjuna For Inaya's Unfair Elimination

Nagarjuna is the face of Bigg Boss Telugu. The contestants come and go every season but the host remains the same. On Sunday night, Inaya was eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu ahead of the finale. It is a very shocking eviction by the makers.

The host and the show makers have eliminated one of the strongest contestants from the show. Inaya has been winning almost all the polls. She was on her way to becoming the winner of the season with the support of her fans. Nagarjuna and the show makers have shocked everyone with Inaya's elimination. Earlier, people didn't believe the news of Inaya's elimination.

They have to accept it that Nagarjuna has shown an exit door to her. As soon as Inaya stepped out of the house, netizens are bashing Nagarjuna and the makers for the unfair decision.

Inaya's elimination didn't go well with Bigg Boss viewers and Inaya fans. They are trolling badly the show. Here are a few tweets that we have gathered for you.

Meru wni votes veasinah akada already valu winner ni decide cheasi show run cheasthunaru. So votes veasi waste manam. Full scripted worst season unfair eliminations.

Votes veyakundah manam ento chupinchandi #stopvoting#BigBoss6Telugu#worstseason#inayaunfairelimination#Inaya — Bharath NTR (@bharathravi35) December 11, 2022