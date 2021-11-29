Netizens Slam Nagarjuna, Bigg Boss For Ravi's Unfair Elimination

Nov 29, 2021, 08:26 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Anchor Ravi has been grabbing the headlines for several reasons. Ravi became a familiar face to the audience, thanks to his hosting skills and charming looks. He has hosted a couple of shows for Star Music.

Not to mention, Ravi enjoys a huge fan base on social media.

For those who joined in late to the story, Akkineni Nagarjuna showed the exit to Anchor Ravi last night. Yes, Ravi was evicted from the Bigg Boss house in last night's episode. Ravi's elimination has been a huge shock to the viewers and his fans. 

Bigg Boss viewers are unable to digest Ravi's elimination. Ravi fans claim that he deserved to be among the top five finalists. They say that Ravi has put sincere efforts in each and every task.

Ravi is a much deserving contestant than other weak contestants like RJ Kajal and Priyanka Singh, viewers say.

Ravi fans and Bigg Boss viewers seem to be disappointed with Ravi's elimination. They are trolling Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss for their unfair treatment of Ravi. We have managed a few tweets for you of Ravi fans trolling Bigg Boss. Take a look at them:

Tags: 
Bigg Boss Telugu 5
nagarjuna
Advertisement
Back to Top