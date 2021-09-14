Netizens Predict Top Five Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Shanmukh Jaswanth Not on List

It's just two weeks that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 commenced. People are talking about the show for various reasons. A section of the audience are discussing about the contestants' performance in the house.

Some of them are wishing for the elimination of a few contestants from the house. What caught our attention on social media is that Bigg Boss viewers have already predicted the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

But what shocked us is that Shanmukh Jaswanth, one of the highest paid contestant is not in the list.

Talking about the finalists going by per Bigg Boss viewers—Ravi, Sreeream, Maanas, Siri, and Priya will be among the top 5. Will these contestants be able make it to the top five is yet to be seen.

It is too early to talk about the top five based on one week's performance because we never know who's going to become the audience favorite person in the coming days. Let's wait and watch how the game unfolds in the coming days.