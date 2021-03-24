Netizens Predict This Contestant To Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: Deets Inside

In a recent episode of, Bigg Boss assigned a task to contestants and he has spilt them into two groups, BBK8 Prashanth Sambargi, Shamanth Gowda And Rajeev were out of bounds to continue the task of ' King vs King ' and they have failed to finish it. Bigg Boss has warned the trio not to participate in the upcoming tasks of the week. The King of White Team is Shankar Ashwanth And King of Black Team is Chandrakala. After the task, some of the show buffs have impressed with a few contestants performance and some of them even predicting elimination contestants of this week. Any wild guesses, who coul get eliminated this weekend? Netizens predict that Vaishnavi could get eliminated as she is not putting any efforts to perform the task well.

Netizens troll that if Vaishnavi gets eliminated this week will be good and says that she is hardly playing the game.A section of the audience went on to said that Divya Suresh is very smart. Adding they say Shubha and Nidhi spoke right about the Divya's. Netizens hope that Manju handles Divya S and doesn't get trapped and entangled in her vicious plans.