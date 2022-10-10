Netizens Plan For THIS Contestant's Eviction - Deets Inside

Sudeepa Can't Escape Her Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 contestant Sudeepa has been making the headlines for multiple reasons. She rose to fame with Venkatesh's Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, which was released in 2001. Sudeepa played a child artist in that comedy entertainer, and won appreciation and accolades for her natural acting in the timeless comedy. After a long time, Sudeepa made a grand entry through Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

But then, a section of the viewers is not at all happy with her behaviour and performance in the house. They are irked by her behavior and backbiting about her fellow housemates. The Pinky of Nuvvu Naku Nachavu is all set to get nominated in tonight's episode.

Netizens are happy about Sudeepa's upcoming nomination. They have made up their minds to get her eliminated from the show this weekend by using their voting prowess. The show's avid viewers are saying that getting rid of Sudeepa will be a cool thing.

Will Sudeepa be able to get saved from this week's elimination? It has to be seen what is going to happen. On the face of it, it appears like Sudeepa's elimination is confirmed for this weekend.