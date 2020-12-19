Netizens Hint At Abijeet's Unfair Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, will have its grand finale on Sunday, December 20. The reality show that has been entertaining people for over 105 days will finally come to an end. There’s no denying the fact that the current season received mixed reactions from all quarters as there are no new familiar faces. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is the most talked-about season on social media as makers were doing unfair elimination right from Devi Nagavalli to Mukku Avinash.

The makers have saved Monal from every elimination though, she bagged the least votes. The main reason for the show receiving backlash on social media is saving Monal Gajjar as she wasn’t performing anything in the house. Loud whispers are doing the rounds that show makers might eliminate Abhijeet or they may not announce him as the winner of the season.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is expected to be a grand spectacle and it is inconclusive as to who will lift the trophy. The fight is between Abhijeet, Ariyana and Sohel for sure. For those who joined late to the story, Abhijeet leads the grand finale voting race with the highest votes compared to Sohel and Ariyana. With reports of Bigg Boss bias making the waves on social media, Bigg Boss makers are planning to make female winner this time.. Netizens are sharing their opinion on social media that we have seen many unfair eliminations and there could be even changing in title winner of the season.

They are indirectly hinting Abhijeet may not walk out with the winner’s trophy. On the other hand. There is a strong buzz on social media that suggests that Abhijeet will become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and they are asking fans to mark their words on social. People are placing bets on Abhijeet will be a winner of the season. Why to get confused, let’s wait and see what Bigg Boss makers are planned for us?

Dear neutrals, Ee season Abhijeet kakunda Ariyana win ithe, mee spandana ela vuntundhi?

Both Abi nd Ariyana fans, pls stay away. This question strictly fr neutral viewers.#biggboss4telugu#biggbosstelugu4 — Mr.Wick (@formcentonly) December 19, 2020