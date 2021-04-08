Netizens Demand To Elimination Of This Contestant From BBK8: Deets Inside

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is one of the most popular reality shows on the Kannada small screen right now. The show has been in the news ever since it went on air. Thanks to contestants' nasty fights and some interesting relationship, the show is keeping the audience engrossed in the show.

Bigg Boss is meant for cat fights and synonymous with controversies. Viewers always look forward to watching such masala content and for the channel, it is the easiest way to get good TRPs ratings.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that Prashanth Sambargi has become a gossip monger in the house. He is never seen giving his 100 percent to any of the tasks assigned to him. But he is always deliberately looking to create fights among housemates. He is one of the senior contestants in the house.

Netizens went on to say that he doesn't know how to talk with fellow contestants or play the game. They are demanding that the show organisers eliminate him as they are getting bored of watching him on the small screen.

They are urging the show makers to get better contestants through wild card entry. It remains to be seen whether show makers will heed the pleas of the audience or not.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Kannada TV actress Kavya Gowda is likely to enter the house as a wild card contestant by this weekend. However, it is still unconfirmed as we are waiting for an official confirmation regarding this. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.