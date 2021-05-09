Netizens Declare Prashanth Sambargi As Winner Of Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 is all set to end after one or two episodes. The show makers have officially announced that they would stop airing the show midway due to the second wave of the pandemic. Colors Kannada hasn't made any official confirmation about announcing a winner for this season of Bigg Boss.

However, Bigg Boss viewers are urging makers to announce the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season-8. They are requesting the show runners saying even if they don’t intend to give any cash prize to the winner, they must at least declare a winner for all the hard work put in by the Contestants.

They have even suggested that Colors Kannada declare Prashanth Sambargi as the winner of this season. We all know that Prashanth Sambargi not only one of the strongest contestants inside the house but he's also the favorite contestant of Bigg Boss makers. This is evident from the fact that Prashanth became the house captain twice in the show.

To top it all, he escaped elimination not just once but twice after being nominated. Once the makers did fake elimination and another time, there was no elimination as Sudeep was unwell. If the show would have gone as planned. So viewers feel that these achievements are enough to put Prashanth Sambargi among the top five finalists. Prashanth Sambargi and his fans have declared him as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

Take a look at the tweets:

@ColorsKannada announce Ps as the winner of #BBK8 — Yash cult Rcbian (@siddhu91639423) May 8, 2021

PS is the Gem and real winner of 🙌 #BBK8 — Yash cult Rcbian (@siddhu91639423) May 8, 2021