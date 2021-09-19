Netizens Declare Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 Winner Even Before Rohit Shetty: Deets Inside

Is there anyone who hasn't heard about Bollywood Director Rohit Shetty’s popular reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’? Hardly any, right? We know for sure that it's only because of the huge viewership and audience support that the show makers have managed to complete10 seasons successfully.

Currently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is gearing up for the grand finale, which is going to be held on September 26.

The makers haven’t announced the official finale date of KKK11 though. Currently, there are six contenders in the house, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalists include Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun, Shwetha, Rahul, Varun and Vishal.

Netizens have declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 even before Rohit Shetty. Yes. And if you are curious to know who it is. Well it is none other than Divyanka Tripathi.

A majority of the viewers have voted for Divyanka saying this contestant will be the winner of KKK11. It is too early to talk to about it though as a winner of the adventure show is decided by a lot of factors.

Will Divyanka be able to walk away with the trophy? We have to wait for the KKK11 Grand finale to know that.

Till then stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the interesting updates about the show.