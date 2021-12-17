Netizens Declare Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is gearing up for the grand finale on Sunday. We have heard from our sources that the preparations for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale are in full swing.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to appear on the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on the finale episode, as per the buzz.

Currently, Sunny, Shanmukh, Siri, Maanas and SRC are in the fray for the title race.

A section of the viewers have declared Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner even before host Nagarjuna. If you are wondering, who is he, then, he is none other than VJ Sunny.

Netizens have already declared him the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Now, it remains to be sees whether VJ Sunny will really become the winner of the show.