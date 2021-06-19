Netizens Can't Wait To See Kichcha Sudeep Back in Bigg Boss House

Due to an increase in COVID cases across the state, Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep's TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was suspended a month ago.

The show runners could not manage the show without a host and elimination too did not happen as planned. Naturally, TRP ratings saw a plunge for a few weeks when Kichcha Sudeep did not host the show. It is worth mentioning here that several viewers watch the Bigg Boss show specifically for Sudeep. Hence the final episode of BBK8 before being suspended was hosted by Sudeep via video call.

Now, after a long wait, BBK8 viewers are eagerly waiting to watch Kichcha Sudeep host Bigg Boss Kannada's second innings. We can say that Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are very excited to watch the first episode of BBK8 second innings. Colors Kannada will undoubtedly break every TRP record this time. Kichcha Sudeep's unique style of hosting Bigg Boss Kannada has earned him a massive following. It won't be wrong to say that Kichcha Sudeep is one of the reasons for the Kannada Bigg Boss' success.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.