Netizens Ask Why Aravind KP Is Losing The Game!

One cannot deny the fact that Aravind KP is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house in the current season. The other contenders like Manju Pavagada, Divya Uruduga and Vaishnavi Gowda are trying their best to beat him to clinch the title of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Looking at the current trend on social media, it appears there's a possibility for Aravind KP to lift the trophy of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Now, Aravind KP is receiving a lot of backlash on social media from a section of the Bigg Boss viewers. In a recent episode, Aravind KP was seen eating non-vegetarian in the house, although he is a vegetarian by birth. Aravind eating non-vegetarian that too on national television has not gone down well with a few people of his community. There is no doubt that they are upset with him.

But, that apart, netizens say that Arvind is also committing other mistake which may act against him winning the BBK8 title. We all know that Aravind is close to emerging as the winner of the show. However, with so much of flak on social media, out of the blue it looks like Aravind KP's popularity graph has slipped because of his behavior in the house. Recently, Aravind was rude to Shubha, Prashanth and netizens blamed aravind for sending them to the nominations list of this week.

If Shubha or Prashanth gets eliminated, it will be purely because of Aravind KP, a few BBK viewers say. Now, BBK viewers are wondering why is Aravind KP is losing a winning game with his behavior in the house, that too just when Kannada Bigg Boss is so close to the finale. Let's see if Aravind will up his game in the coming week.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for updates.