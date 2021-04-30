Netizens Ask Sudeep To Follow Salman Khan's Strategy For Weekend Episode

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss as always has been on the top TRP charts since the current season 8 went on air. The latest season has been winning hearts, particularly over the past few days. The eighth season of Bigg Boss is has turned out to be a decent hit among all past seasons.

One of the main reasons for the show's average TRP rating is the contestants' worst performance in the house. The other reason being Sudeep skipping the weekend episodes and makers delaying the nomination process,

It is being said that Bigg Boss makers are being partial towards a few contestants like Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Manju and a few others. There is no doubt that Sudeep is a perfect host of the show as he has been presenting Bigg Boss for the last seven seasons. Sudeep’s fearless nature is why the viewers love his style.

Now, Show Buffs are urging Sudeep to ape Bigg Boss Hindi host Salman Khan’s style. There's no match to Salman's hosting style because he simply doesn’t care which contestant he is talking to. When he will grills the contestants, he does that fearlessly. Salman is known for his straightforward talks which is why Bigg Boss Hindi is popular across the nation.

#BiggBossKannada8 #BBK8 This week #Sudeep should give class like #SalmanKhan

Not his routine style Helbeku anisthu ab lab lab

I hate this dialogue You have to say what is right and wrong as host

You are paid for that only — ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) April 29, 2021

Now, Kannada Bigg Boss viewers have urged Sudeep to host in the way Salman does when he lectures to contestants over their performance this weekend. We already told you that Sudeep is all set to grill the contestants when he appears in the house this weekend.

It now remains to be seen if he has a plan in mind or follow the suggestions of BBK8 viewers and crack the whip on bad performers in the Bigg Boss house.