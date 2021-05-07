Netizens Ask Colors Kannada to Bring Sudeep At Least For Grand FInale

One cannot deny the fact that Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep looks super comfortable on the sets of Bigg Boss. Sudeep knows how to entertain the audience. Sudeep’s expression is enough and his voice is another level. He doesn’t have to speak out everything in order to make contestants realize they are doing something wrong. Also, Sudeep is a much loved host as he is known to convey the message in the most diplomatic way without being too harsh on contestants.

No wonder then that Bigg Boss fans are missing Sudeep on the reality show. They are complaining that they are unable to watch the show without Sudeep. Latest news doing the rounds is that Sudeep may not host Bigg Boss Kannada 8 for another two weeks, as the Karnataka government is planning to extend the lockdown for another 15 days to stop the spread of virus. If lockdown gets extended, Colors Kannada may not bring Sudeep to the show and the host is likely to skip two weekend episodes in a row, again.

Netizens who have learnt that Sudeep won’t visit the Bigg Boss house even this week are asking Colors Kannada if they will bring Sudeep to the house at least for the grand finale episode. Before jumping to conclusions, let's wait to see what the show makers are doing to make sure Sudeep hostz the show this weekend.