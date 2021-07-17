Netizens Ask Bigg Boss to Evict Chakravarthi in Wild Card Exit

Finally, the time has arrived for the third contestant's eviction in the Bigg Boss Kannada's second innings which is all set to take place in tomorrow's episode, 'Super Sunday With Sudeep'. Today, Sudeep will be returning to host his duties of grilling the contestants and to entertain all of us with his charisma. There is no doubt that the TRPs will climb the charts during the weekend episodes in which Kichcha makes his appearance. Most BBK viewers say that they love the way he evaluates contestants and reprimands them.

Meanwhile, the drama and noise inside the Bigg Boss Kannada house rages on. While some contestants learn from their mistakes and move on, a few others remain the same. A case in point is that of Chakravarthy Chandrachud. It wouldn't be wrong, if we said that most of the Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are fed up of Chakravarthy Chandrachud's behavior in the house. So are the contestants.

Recently, Bigg Boss gave him immunity from eviction, which means CC will survive this week's elimination too, and will continue stay in the Bigg Boss house for another week. Yes, for those who joined in late or missed a couple of BBK episodes, Chandrachud is not getting eliminated this week. Bigg Boss repeatedly saving Chakravarthy and giving him another chance over and over has not gone down well with the audience. BBK viewers are urging the show runners and Sudeep to eliminate Chakravarthy via wild card exit. Remember, CC entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant.

In any Bigg Boss show, wild card entries are common place. The show makers bring in new contestants via wild card entry so as to break the routine and bring in freshness to the house. That's the show's strategy to attract new viewers and to create some competition in the house among housemates.

For the first time, Netizens are urging Colors Kannada to introduce the concept of wild card exit to eliminate Chakravarthy. Netizens allege that ecven though Chakravarthy is not garnering enough votes from the viewers, he is getting saved by the show makers for reasons best known to them. It now remains to be seen when Sudeep will show the door to Chakravarthy Chandrachud.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.