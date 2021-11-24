Netizens Are Fed Up With Shanmukh, Siri's Romance In Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants Shanmukh and Siri Hanmanth were friends even before they stepped into the house. Yes, the duo has acted in a couple of series.

They stayed with each other through thick and thin in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. For a few people, Shanmukh and Siri are giving out friendship goals. But, a section of the audience is fed up with Shanmukh-Siri's midnight romance.

One picture of Siri sleeping on Shannu's chest while Shanmukh is hugging her is getting widely circulated on social media. Bigg Boss viewers are slamming Shanmukh and Siri Hanmanth, saying that they don't have any sense and are just doing it to stay in the house longer.

Siri is in a live-in relationship with her beau, whereas Shanmukh is madly in love with Deepthi Sunaina.

When they love or care for their partners, why are they behaving like mindless people in the house? Bigg Boss viewers are deeply disappointed with Shanmukh and Siri's behaviour in the house. Check out the tweets: