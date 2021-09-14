Netizen Say KBC 13 Question Was Wrong, Maker Siddhartha Basu Responds

A Twitter user recently posted a screengrab and said that a question on the Indian Parliament that was asked during one of the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 episodes was incorrect. Even the show's producer, Siddhartha Basu responded to him.

This happened regarding Monday’s (Sept 13) episode. A netizen on Twitter claimed that the question on Indian Parliament that was asked during this episode was wrong. They showed the wrong question and answer. The player on the hot seat quit but still answered and was shown to be incorrect and another option was shown to be the right answer.

Question: Normally, with which of these does every sitting of the Indian Parliament start?

Options were: a) Zero Hour b) Question Hour c) Legislative Business d) Privilege Motion

Deepti Tupe was the contestant on the hot seat. She was playing the Rs 1,60,000 question but was unsure as to what the answer was, so she quit. In the end, she was asked to guess and she chose option A, which is Zero hour. Host Amitabh Bachchan relived her by saying that her answer would have been wrong as the right option is B, Question Hour.

After this episode aired, a Twitter user shared the screenshot and wrote, “Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony. Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked. @SrBachchan @LokSabhaSectt @babubasu”

KBC 13 producer, Siddhartha Basu, responded to this tweet and said, “No error whatsoever. Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour.”

To this, the man once again gave a follow-up reply and said, “Mr. Basu, thank you for your response. I cross-checked the information on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha websites. The two screenshots testify that both the question, as well as the answer were wrong. Must mention that sitting in Rajya Sabha begins at 11.00 am.”