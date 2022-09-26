Neha Chowdary Makes Big Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most-loved and watched shows on the small screen.



The fees earned by inmates, TRPs and everything commercial related to the show have been written about since its first season.

Neha Chowdary was eliminated from the house recently after she polled the least votes. Host Nagarjuna had to show her the exit door.

The news is that Neha is said to have been paid Rs 40,000 per week during her stint.

The total earnings for three weeks are upwards of Rs 2 lakhs. These are just estimated earnings based on social media buzz.

Coming to the show, the elimination process between the contestants in tonight's episode is going to be really tough.



According to sources, singer Revanth, Surya, Arohi, Geetu and a few others are all set to get nominated in Monday's episode. You can't wait to watch it, can you?