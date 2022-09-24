Neha Chowdary Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Finally, the weekend is here! If you are a die-hard fan of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 6, you must be waiting to know who will be evicted from the house.

In the weekend episode, Akkineni Nagarjuna roasted all the contestants over their behavior in the BBT6 house. Nagarjuna also issued a warning to a few contestants and asked them to be careful with their words and actions.

According to reports, Neha Chowdary is said to have been eliminated from the show. Neha Chowdary's elimination is all set to take place in Sunday's episode. Actually, Inaya Sultana was supposed to get eliminated from the house.

Now it appears, she was saved from eviction at the last minute due to her voting percentage. Excited to wait to watch Sunday's episode? So are we. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post