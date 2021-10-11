This Navratri, Zee Theatre Celebrates Powerful Women

Zee Theatre brings riveting stories of powerful women. Watch Between The Lines, Doll’s House, and Purush only on Tata Sky Theatre on 9th, 10th, and 15th of October.

Here is an overview of the stories that reflect their indomitable strength.

Between The Lines:

Between The Lines chronicles an urban marriage and tells the story of legal professionals Maya (Nandita Das) and her husband Shekhar (Subodh Maskara). The two find themselves on the opposite sides of a criminal case when Maya gets a chance to defend a woman who has shot her husband. Her legal opponent is none other than Shekhar. As the couple battles it out in the courtroom, their personal and professional relationships begin to blur. The play questions traditional gender roles and depicts how deeply sexism is entrenched in society. The play is directed by Ritesh Menon and stars Nandita Das and Subodh Maskara.

Tune in to Tatasky Theatre on 9th October at 8pm.

Doll’s House:

Doll's House is a story of a married woman Keya, who struggles between protecting a secret that could shake her marriage. While yearning for her husband’s affection rather than being just his prized doll. The play is directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay and stars Swastika Mukherjee, Subhrajyoti Barat, Ratnabali Bhattacharya and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Tune in to Tatasky Theatre on 10th October at 2pm and 8pm

Purush:

This classic teleplay holds up a mirror to the patriarchal Indian society. Each and every character in this play represents different shades of the patriarchal ideology. In this scenario, Ambika (Played by Gulki Joshi), the central character of the play, thinks otherwise and not only fights for herself but also stands up for other women who are subjected to injustice or oppression. The ideological gatekeepers of society close ranks against Ambika but what they fail to do is - break her spirit! Directed by Sourabh Shrivastava, the play also stars Ashutosh Rana, Paromita Chatterjee, Deepak Qazir, Kranti Prakash Jha and Neha Saraf.

Tune in to Tatasky Theatre on 15th October at 2pm and 8pm