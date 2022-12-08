Navneet Malik, an emerging Bollywood star best known for his work in Heropanti 2, is currently taking television by storm, as the lead actor in a new show Swaraj, which is based on the life of Bakshi Jagabandhu, an Odisha-based freedom warrior who was the first to declare war on the British in 1817. He began the conflict, which continued until India prevailed. Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has appealed to the Indian audience to watch this historical show, which is supported by the Government of India.

"I was thrilled to get this opportunity to play such a brave and courageous freedom fighter. I did a lot of reading to learn about his personality. The influence of such an important role awakens a spirit in you that guides you to portray such a powerful character. I never felt fatigued, even after shooting for almost 18 hours. Playing such a distinguished personality was a terrific experience, even though the costumes used to be rather heavy with the "pagdi" and armour. The swords and authentic old weaponry in the action scenes made it feel so realistic. The most challenging part was to speak pure Hindi to do complete justice to the character. Overall, it's been a fantastic experience," says Navneet.

Seeing Navneet in this role definitely makes his fans fall in love with his looks and personality all over again.

Navneet Malik has been gaining popularity since he made his Bollywood debut in 'Love Hostel' 2022, in Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment production, with director Shanker Raman, starring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra. He was recently seen in the Bollywood film Heropanti 2 (2022), starring Tiger Shroff, as Tara Sutaria's boyfriend. He has appeared in over 50 commercials for brands like Harley Davidson, Royal Enfield, Being Human, Raymond, Peter England, Thumbs Up, and Vivo. The actor also stole our hearts in Ankit Tiwari's music single, 'Jaaniya'. Additionally, his latest television show, Swaraj, is showcasing his outstanding performance. We’ve also heard that he will be playing the lead role in an upcoming web series with Neeraj Panday.

