Natraj Master Predicts Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Natraj Master was eliminated last Sunday. Natraj Master was the fourth contestant to get evicted from the house after Sarayu, Uma Devi and Lahari Shari. He was also the first male contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. It is a general ritual of sorts for every Bigg Boss contestant to give interviews to the media after being evicted from the house. The contestants share about their journey in the Bigg Boss house with fans.

Natraj Master who was the latest BB contestant to get eliminated, has also shared a few interesting facts about the most watched Telugu TV reality show. He stated that Siri Hanmanth, Jessie and Shanmukh Jaswanth are playing mind games and are one batch in the house. He also predicted that either Sreerama Chandra or Maanas could win Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

We will soon find out if Natraj Master's prediction will come true. There are two more months to go and the fate of a contestant could change in the blink of an eye based on their game. We never know who becomes the audience favourite or who viewers start hating after a since incident or should the contestant make a wrong move. So, it's too early to talk about Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner. Let's see how things progress in the Telugu Bigg Boss house in Season 5.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants are gearing up for another round of elimination. As per unofficial polls, Hamida and Vishwa are in danger zone. Which contestant do you think should get eliminated from the house? Let us know in the comments section below.