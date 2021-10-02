Natraj Master Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to witness fourth elimination from the house. So far, Sarayu, Uma Devi and Lahari Shari have been eliminated from the house. Now, another contestant is going to leave the Bigg Boss house this weekend. The nominated contestants for this week were Lobo, Natraj Master, Anee Master. Now, We have learnt from our sources that Natraj Master is all set to get eliminated in tomorrow’s episode. Yes, Natraj Master has been eliminated from the show.

Natraj Master getting eliminated at this moment is very important as he would spend time with his wife as she is pregnant. Let’s all feel happy for Natraj Master's eviction.