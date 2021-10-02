Natraj Master Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu viewers, it's the weekend, so it's elimination time. Do you want to know which contestant will get the exit pass this week? Then check this out, as we all know the nominated contestants for this week's elimination are Sunny, Priya, Ravi, Lobo, Siri, RJ Kajal, Anee Master, and Natraj Master. As per voting results, Sunny, Priya, Ravi, Lobo, and Siri are in the safe zone. RJ Kajal, Anee Master, and Natraj Master are in the danger zone.

In the last three weeks, only female contestants have been evicted from the show. Now it seems that Natraj Master will be the first male contestant to get a red card from the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. Netizens are confused about whether the maker evicts Anee Master or Natraj Master. because they both have the same voting percentage. But we can say that Natraj Master might get an exit pass as per the viewers' opinion. Whom do you think will be eliminated this week, Natraj Master or Anee Master? Comment below.