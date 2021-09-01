Nani’s Tuck Jagadish Trailer Is Out

Finally, Natural star Nani’s upcoming film Tuck Jagadish’s trailer is out. The trailer showcases the ups and down in the family. After a long time, Nani is back in action mode. Not to mention, Tuck Jagadish is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Here’s the trailer for you:

Talking about the film, Set in the town of Andhra Pradesh, the film narrates the life and journey of Jagadish Naidu (played by Nani) as he traverses through the ups and downs in his family life thereby highlighting the special bond and conflicts between siblings in his closely-knit joint family. The movie has a mixed bag of dramatic emotional moments, action sequences, and music, making it a complete family entertainer - a narrative not seen before in Tollywood.

The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and it is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. The film boasts of an ensemble cast, including Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Thiruveer, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Devadarshini, and Daniel Balaji.

The film is all set to premiere globally on Prime Video from 10th September