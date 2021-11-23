Nani Launches First Lyrical Thippagalana From Suma Kanakala's Jayamma Panchayathi

Popular anchor, television presenter and host Suma Kanakala’s comeback film Jayamma Panchayathi is a village drama. Mega power star Ram Charan launched title and first look of the film for Diwali and the poster made good impression on the film.

Today, Natural Star Nani has unveiled first single Thippagalana’s lyrical video that shows a beautiful love story of a priest and his ladylove. Set in village backdrop, there is purity in the track. The song also shows Suma Kanakala and her family.

Ace composer MM Keeravani scored a soothing melody and it was crooned by PVNS Rohit, while Ramanjaneyulu penned lyrics. This song will certainly fascinate music lovers. And the visuals look captivating in the song.

Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu is making his directorial debut with the movie, while Balaga Prakash is producing it as Production No 2 of Vennela Creations.

Anush Kumar is the cinematographer of the film which is nearing completion. The makers are planning to release the movie soon.