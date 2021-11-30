Nandamuri Balakrishna Talk Show on Aha clocks 4 million Video Plays

100% Telugu streaming platform aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment, has consistently hogged the limelight for housing a gamut of blockbusters and pathbreaking web originals in its content library. The biggest success story on aha recently has been the one-of-a-kind talk show, Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna. The talk show is now on a record-breaking spree, having registered over 4 million video plays on the platform since its premiere on November 4.

Two episodes of the show featuring the Manchu family (Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Vishnu Manchu) and Natural Star Nani have left an indelible impact on audiences. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mohan Babu, in the first episode, took a trip down the memory lane, candidly discussing politics, cinema, childhood memories, fatherhood, controversies and their common interests. Their ability to respect each other's differences and talk about matters they held close to their heart made it a special episode that audiences couldn't get enough of.

Balakrishna continued to be at his earnest best with Natural Star Nani as well, with the stars bonding over movies, cricket and hobbies. The fact that they even took their cricketing interests forward with a fun game and even delivered popular dialogues from each other's films, introduced viewers to the host's little-known cheeky, humanly side. Balakrishna's gesture to come forward and do his bit for the needy has received praise everywhere. Besides, there's very little doubt that Unstoppable with NBK has helped forge a stronger, deeper connection between Balakrishna and his fans.

The success of the show has left its sponsors, Mansion House, Swarga Seema Sandalwood Farms Pvt. Ltd and Nand Gokul Ghee, over joyous. That Mansion House had even trended on a national level on Twitter, during the launch of the promo, proves how well the brands have benefited out of the association with Unstoppable with NBK.

“We are excited to partner with Aha for its eagerly-awaited celebrity talk show, 'Unstoppable'. Much like our flagship brand Mansion House, the series hosted by renowned actor Nandamuri Balakrishna promises to stir up a unique, exclusive and thrilling experience for audiences, especially the youth. We feel that the star-studded chat show will be a one-of-a-kind opportunity for viewers to be thoroughly entertained”, said Amit Dahanukar, Chairman & Managing Director, Tilaknagar Industries, makers of the famous Mansion House Brandy.

Nitin Burman, Head Non-Subscription Revenue, aha, said, “We are delighted to partner with Mansion House. We are focused on taking brands to their audiences through unique and seamless content integrations and immersive experiences. For Brands, the collaboration with OTTs makes sense because of the penetration which has increased during the lockdown, especially at a time when cord-cutting is becoming increasingly common."

Unstoppable with NBK has many surprises in store for the audiences in the coming weeks. The show has set a golden standard in the talk show genre, presenting heartfelt conversations between the biggest names from the tinsel town, blended with a social purpose and fine dose of emotions, humour and dollops of nostalgia.

