Name of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 winner leaked? 

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows in the Telugu states. The show went on air on September 4, 2022. The show has completed 100 days and the makers are heading for the grand finale.

Bigg Boss' viewers are unable to believe that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is going to end in the next three days.

The Bigg Boss viewers are going to miss fun, fights and watching their favorite contestants in the show. The preparation for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale is going in full swing.

Currently, Revanth, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Rohit and Keerthi are in the race to become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Ahead of the finale, one of the edited pictures of host Nagarjuna announcing Singer Revanth as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has been widely shared on social media.

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu 6 winner's name has been leaked even before the finals and the leak is leading to kick. We are not so sure whether Singer Revanth will surely win the show or not. Here's the edited picture of Revanth winning the show. Take a look at it: