Nagarjuna's First Reaction on Bigg Boss Telugu 5

The most awaited Telugu reality TV show, Bigg Boss Telugu, is back to entertain the audience with season 5. The show will be launched on September 5 at 6 pm on Star Maa and Disney + Hotstar.

According to the latest updates, the contestants have reached Annapurna Studios for the launch episode shooting and Akkineni Nagarjuna will begin shooting in a few hours. And Star Maa will release the pilot episode promo tonight.

Nagarjuna, for the first time, has reacted as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu since Star Maa announced season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu. He expressed his delight about hosting the fifth season of Telugu Bigg Boss. Nagarjuna said, "The last few months have been difficult and stressful for everyone, and our goal with this show is to bring pleasure and happiness into the lives of our fans via best-in-class entertainment. As an artist, I am looking forward to representing and bringing forward the true feelings of the contestants, so that the viewers can understand them better. I am happy to be a part of a show that is fulfilling and entertaining."

Do not forget to watch the show on Star Maa on September 5 at 6 pm and if you missed the launch episode, then no need to worry, check out Disney + Hotstar. The show timings are from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.