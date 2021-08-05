Nagarjuna's Favorite Contestant Will Host Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. For the past few years, Nagarjuna has been hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. Very soon, Nagarjuna is going to entertain all of us with a new season Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

The new season promo has garnered millions of views and the show lovers have expressed their thoughts on how much they are eagerly waiting to know the new contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Talking about the contestants, Navya Swamy, Anchor Ravi, Anchor Varshini, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Deepika Pilla among others are likely to take part in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

There's a wide discussion and speculation on social media as to who's going to host Bigg Boss buzz, the show in which the winner of the previou season will interview the new season contestants after their elimination.

Do you want to see anyone as the host or BBT buzz from Bigg Boss Telugu season 4? Obviously, everyone has their own favorite contestant. Actually, Abhijeet has to host Bigg Boss Telugu 5 buzz as he was the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. However, we are not sure Abhijeet wants to host as he is an introvert.

The latest buzz doing the rounds suggest that the host Nagarjuna has reportedly suggested Monal Gajjar's name to host Bigg Boss Telugu 5. There are also other contestants who are in line to host Bigg Boss Telugu 5 buzz like Akhil, Sohel, Ariyana and Harika. It remains to be seen who's going to be the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 buzz. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the Bigg Boss Telugu updates.