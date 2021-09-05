Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Star Maa Keeps Top Anchor On Hold?

The most waited show Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is back.

Yesterday, the makers shot the premiere episode, 16 contestants including Uma Devi, Lobo, Priyanka, RJ Kajal, Sarayu, Natraj Masyer and few other celebrities entered in the house.

The first promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 will be out in a couple of hours from now.

If reports are to be believed, Anchor Ravi is the first confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Now, it appears the makers have kept the Contestant on hold due to some unknown reasons. It remains to be seen whether Ravi is going to be part of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 or not.

We should get the answers by tonight in the pilot episode. Are you excited? So are we! Stay tuned to Sakshipost if you don't want to miss out on any Bigg Boss updates, for we are on the job 24/7.

