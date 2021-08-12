Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Promo Leaked: Details Inside

There’s no denying the fact that ever since the entertainment channel Star Maa unveiled the logo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 logo, we are excited to know the further details regarding the show. Show addicts expect that even this time Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the show.

We are here now to tell you that all your speculations are true and Nagarjuna will be continuing as host for the fifth season of Telugu Bigg Boss. Recently, Nagarjuna wrapped up the promo shoot for the show and the pictures related to the shoot have gone viral on the internet.

While the makers of the show are planning to release the promo on August 15, the details about the promo are doing rounds on social media. As per the sources, the promo starts in a coffee shop where two people will be watching some videos relating to the Bigg Boss Telugu. Then, Nagarjuna enters the scene and explains to them that Bigg Boss Telugu is launching its new season.

According to the leaked pictures of the promo shoot, Nag Mama will be seen in a black suit holding a gun in his hands. However, we have to wait till the promo release to know the story behind him holding a gun. For more interesting updates about Bigg Boss Telugu 5, keep following Sakshi Post.