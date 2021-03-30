Nagarjuna Special Guest On Start Music Season 3 To Promote Wild Dog

The Wild Dog team is all set to entertain us this Sunday in the upcoming episode of Suma Kanakala's Start Music Season 3. The team is coming on the show to promote its upcoming Wild Dog. Actor-producer and Bigg Boss Telugu host Nagarjuna Akkineni, along with his co-stars will be seen as a guest on the show. Ali Reza, Syamala, Manjusha, and Ravi will also be seen with actress Saiyami Kher.

Recently, Telugu entertainment channel Star Maa released the teaser promo on their Twitter account. In the teaser, Nagarjuna is seen having a gala time with host Suma Kanakala and playing fun games with his co-stars on the show, Star Music Season 3. Nagarjuna is seen showing Syamala, Manjusha how to hold a rifle. Ravi and Ali Reza are seen sharing fun moments with Nagarjuna.

The audience are excited over the new promo teaser. It will be a fun banter between Nagarjuna and his Wild Dog co-stars

Check out the promo teaser: