Nagarjuna Saves This Contestant From Semi-Finale Eviction

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is topping the charts. The show organizers and the contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to impress the viewers as well as making them hook the screens. Just a week left for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 to end, the tension among the audience and contestants is huge. We are all set to witness the fourteenth-week elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

According to reports, Inaya, Sri Satya and Keerthi are in the danger zone in unofficial polls of this week. People are predicting that Keerthi and Satya would get eliminated from the show.

If you ask us, there is a chance for Sri Satya to escape this week's eviction as she performed well in all of the tasks assigned by Bigg Boss this week in the house.

Nagarjuna and the show makers have been saving Sri Satya for the past few weeks, she was supposed to eliminate a long back. Nagarjuna is saving her, this week also Sri Satya will get saved by the host of the show.

The show organizers may not eliminate Sri Satya as she kept her efforts in the game. Likewise, Sri Satya is safe for this week and we are damn sure she will reach the finals. Let's wait and see what future awaits Sri Satya in the finale round of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.