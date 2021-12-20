Nagarjuna Reveals He Will Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Host

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows in Telugu states. Looks like Telugu show organizers are following the footprints of the Hindi Bigg Boss. Salman Khan is the host of Hindi Bigg Boss.

The Hindi show organizers always manage to have two seasons every year. When it comes to Telugu, our show organizers just do one season annually. It appears Bigg Boss Telugu makers too have decided to do two seasons in 2022. Yes, what you read is right.

Last night, Nagarjuna confirmed that the new season will begin in two months. If you are thinking that we are referring to Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. Then, you are mistaken.

The show organizers are going to introduce Bigg Boss OTT in Telugu which will be available on Aha, Netflix. Currently, the show organizers are busy in finalizing the contestants for Bigg Boss OTT. However,we don't know who will host the OTT version.

Nagarjuna also confirmed in the finale episode that he will be hosting even Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. There will be no new host for Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss OTT updates.