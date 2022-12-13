Nagarjuna To Quit Bigg Boss: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna is the first actor in Telugu who has been hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu for a long time. Currently, Nagarjuna is occupied with the current season of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Most of the audience would know that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has been declared the worst season ever in Bigg Boss Telugu history.

Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Nagarjuna is likely to quit Bigg Boss. He doesn't want to host the show.

Nagarjuna might not host Bigg Boss Telugu season 7. The show organizers are busy in search of a new host in replacement of Nagarjuna. Earlier, Jr NTR and Nani were hosted the first two seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu, respectively.

Let's wait and watch who is going to be the new host for Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

